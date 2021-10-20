“Just did my thing.” Fairmont Senior’s Germaine Lewis shines in win over RCB

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – When asked what went into Fairmont Senior junior running back Germaine Lewis’ three touchdown performance on Friday night, he put it simply.

“Just did my thing.”

Lewis had a standout performance over Robert C. Byrd in the Polar Bears’ 21-20 win. The junior credits his coaches and teammates.



“The team came together. I mean I had to do what I had to do. My teammates are amazing, my coaches are amazing. Thanks to coach Sampson back there in the playbook, we started running on them. We started to notice they couldn’t really adjust to the run game, it just started to click for us,” Lewis said.

Lewis and the Polar Bears knew this game was a “must-win” in order to have a glimpse at the post season.



“I had the butterflies. But we just knew we had to win the game to not get in the playoffs, but atleast to have a chance. So that really got into our heads. We had a great week of practice that week and we just came and put it on the field,” Lewis said.

The running back neared 200 yards of total offense with 122 on the ground and 70 through the air.

Lewis said it’s the head coach that gets everyone’s mind right before big games.



“Coach Bartic. To be 100 percent with you, he gets us all rowdy, hyped up, ready to go and we performed,” Lewis said.

Lewis has eight touchdowns on the season and over 500 rushing yards in addition to over 200 receiving yards.

He said this is the year he knew he had to step up and he learned from a great player in Kieshawn Cottingham who graduated after last season.



“I had to step up. After Kiez [Kieshawn Cottingham] left. Kiez actually still texts me every once in a while. Checking in on me, making sure I’m doing okay. After every game he’ll text me and ask me how I did,” Lewis said.

Fairmont Senior has a tall test ahead as they travel to AAA No. 8 ranked Spring Valley on Friday night.



