Juwan & Sharron: Former Mountaineer mentoring Mohigans sophomore guard

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Former Mountaineer great, Juwan Staten, helped lead and coach at the Big Shots Top 150 camp in Bridgeport over the weekend.

The two-time all-Big 12 guard was already familiar with a couple of the players prior to Sunday, and that includes Morgantown sophomore guard, Sharron Young, who works out individually with Staten.

I caught up with both Young and Staten on Sunday about working together this summer.

“It’s been a fun experience. He shows me a lot of stuff that I can add to my game that he did. He just helps me improving my game. It’s a really cool experience to be able to play with a WVU all-timer,” said Young.

“I like his skill level. I think he’s a smart player, and I think he has a lot of potential,” Staten said. “I want to be that guy that I feel like I didn’t really have growing up, as far as someone that has been there, that could help me out. So, when I see guys that I can identify that have that kind of talent, I want to try to be a difference maker. I definitely think he has a bright future.”

It certainly speaks volumes to the type of player that Young is already, and could become, that Staten is taking an interest in him.

More from Sunday’s Big Shots event can be found by clicking on this link.