Kaden Metheny scores 13 points in second half of Bowling Green’s home opener

BOWLING GREEN, OH – University High School grad, and reigning Evans Award winner, Kaden Metheny scored a career-high 13 points Saturday in Bowling Green’s home opener.

All 13 of his points came after halftime, as he knocked down three 3-pointers in the process.

The first of his three made shots from beyond the arc was also his first made 3-pointer of his young collegiate career.

Metheny, playing in just his second college game, started once again for the Falcons.

He tallied seven points in Bowling Green’s season opener on Wednesday.

Bowling Green defeated South Carolina State 101-78.

