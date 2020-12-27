Kaden Metheny soaring early in D-1 career with Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, OH – As a high school senior, Kaden Metheny was named the top prep basketball player in the state of West Virginia.

Now he’s showing off his talents with the Falcons of Bowling Green State University.

Even before he graduated as the most prolific scorer in University High School basketball history, Metheny always saw himself playing at the Division-I level, and he’s living out that dream in Bowling Green.

“It’s been my dream to play Division-I basketball ever since I was little, so to be able to do that and go out there and be a Division-I basketball player and play, is truly humbling, and it’s crazy to think of,” Metheny said in Zoom interview earlier this week.

Metheny, who’s started all seven games for the Falcons, officially earned the starting point guard job a few days before the season began on the road at Number 25 Michigan.

“Going into it, I had no idea what to expect,” he said. “(Being) on that big of a stage, it’s what I’ve always dreamed of. It’s what I’ve been working my butt off my entire life to play those types of games under those lights. And to go up against a team like Michigan for my first game, I wouldn’t want it any other way.”

The UHS grad scored seven points against the Wolverines in his collegiate debut, tallying the first points of his career on a drive to the basket that resulted in an and-one opportunity.

“You could see my emotions kind of came out there for a second. I worked so hard to be in the position I am today. It was just a flood of emotions in that little time, and I had to realize what I had just done,” said Metheny.

Metheny is averaging 10.1 points per game, and is shooting 37.5 percent from 3-point range through the first seven games of the season. He’s off to a great start to a career that he hopes shows just what Mountain State products can do on the court, as well as inspiring younger players to be great themselves.

“They challenged me from day one to be a leader, to be one of the top guys, so I didn’t take that lightly. A kid coming from Morgantown, West Virginia, right then and there, it gives me an opportunity to prove myself. I don’t take that lightly coming from West Virginia, and being able to try and show kids still in Morgantown that they can play Division-I basketball, and achieve many things, and not just play Division-I basketball but actually make an impact. There’s always those doubters that say we can’t do it, and KJ (McClurg) and I, we would always talk about that. That would fuel us.” Kaden Metheny

Metheny is settling into his role with the Falcons, and adjusting to the speed of Division-I basketball.

As of Wednesday, he’s the second-highest scoring freshmen in the Mid-American Conference. Three times this year he’s scored 13 points or more, and has made multiple 3-pointers in four out of the seven games he’s played.

Coming into this season, Metheny says he tried to approach things with a similar mindset that he did as a high school freshman, setting small goals to attain early on so he didn’t get ahead of himself, while letting things come to him.

Now that he’s getting adjusted, and the game is slowing down, Metheny has his eyes set on earning his conference’s Freshman of the Year Award.

And if that doesn’t happen, or even if it does, he and his team will take a bid to the NCAA Tournament, as Metheny points out his team was picked to win the MAC at the start of the season.