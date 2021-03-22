Kaitlyn Ammons scores 1,000th career point, leads Mohigans over Monarchs

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Class Quad-A No. 4 ranked Morgantown earned its fourth win over John Marshall on Monday night.

The Mohigans got started quickly, specifically Kaitlyn Ammons.

Ammons scored 12 points in the first quarter alone from the arc and in the paint to put Morgantown on top 22-10 after one quarter.

Second quarter action the Monarchs try and play catch up but the Mohigans lead by 15 at the halftime break.

Morgantown keeps up the scoring and Ammons scores a layup in the fourth quarter to reach 20 points.

And that layup wasn’t just any layup, it was her 1,000th career point at Morgantown.

The Mohigans went on to win 65-32 over John Marshall.

Ammons didn’t know she was only 20 points away from joining the 1,000th point club, but found out late in the fourth quarter.

“It was just a normal layup, and I was confused because the game was stopping, but actually the play, the time out before that coach white was like ‘Can you just pass the ball to Kaitlyn, she’s about to score her 1,000th point and there’s two minutes left,’ because it’s senior night and he wanted to get us seniors out so I’m thankful for him. It’s really meaningful, it’s something I’ve always had in the back of my mind as a goal, but it wouldn’t have happened without my teammates passing me the ball so I’m thankful for them and my coach,” Ammons said.

Morgantown improves to 4-1 on the season.