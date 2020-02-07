Katlyn Carson leads (2) North Marion in close win over (5) Fairmont Senior

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Kaitlyn Carson scored 21 points and grabbed 17 rebounds Thursday night in (2) North Marion’s win over (5) Fairmont Senior at the Fairmont Senior Armory.

Carson added a couple blocks and steals in her performance that, unfortunately, was cut short late in the game due to an eye injury.

Carson’s big performance, along with 19 points from Taylor Buonamici, helped lead the Huskies to a 69-68 win over the Polar Bears.

Taylor Washenitz helped lead the way for Fairmont Senior with 21 points. Rebekah Jenkins added 21 for Corey Hines’ club.

Mike Parrish’s club moves to 18-1 on the year.