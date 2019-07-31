Kellar among many new faces at Glenville State

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – New head coach Mike Kellar is one of the many new faces that will be on the sideline in Glenville this fall.

Kellar takes over the program after serving as the Offensive Coordinator at West Liberty last year. He does have previous head coaching experience, though. Kellar owns a 51-35 record as a head coach at three previous schools.

Kellar was also the Pioneers starting quarterback in 1989, meaning he’s familiar with the program that he’s inheriting, much like his offensive line coach, Rick Trickett, who’s returning to his alma matre.

Kellar addressed the media Tuesday at the Mountain East Conference’s Football Media Day, and said he likes his front-seven on the defensive side.

However, added that the defensive back position needs to grow in terms of depth. The same goes for the offensive line, but he’s got one of the best o-line coaches ever in Trickett

Here’s what else he had to say about his team.

“You want the veterans to outnumber the rookies, so that they can kind of show them the way. In our case, we’re a little upside down with that, which is just one of the challenges that we’ve got to deal with this first year. And next year at this time when I’m up at that podium I’ll be talking about having a lot of returners. That’s just where the program is at this date today,” said Kellar when asked about the roster size.

Junior defensive end J.T. Nganum speaking at MEC Football Media Day on Tuesday in Bridgeport. (Photo via Ryan Decker)

He noted that there were around 50 players on the roster when he took over earlier this year, and that number has now swelled to around 120 players in the program.

It should be a tight-knit group for Kellar this year.

A number of the players said that they’ve been keeping in touch all offseason long through group texts and Snapchat, challenging each other in the weight room.

“So in the group chat we all just like talk to each other. Talk a little trash, and just push each other – motivate each other – to get better,” said defensive end J.T. Nganum.

“I’ve been keeping in touch with some of the players, like he was saying, and seeing what all they’re doing for the summer, and that’s made my work ethic go up even more,” said wide receiver Austin Ratliff, who missed all of last season with a shoulder injury.

Things like that can make a difference for a young team like the one Kellar has.

Glenville State was picked to finish seventh in the conference in the preseason poll.

The Season begins Thursday September 5th on the road at Alderson Broaddus.