Kellar on successful year one at Glenville State

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – With its win over Frostburg State last Saturday, Glenville State completed it’s best regular season since 2015. The 7-4 record ended a three-year stretch of losing seasons, and accounted for the program’s best finish in the Mountain East Conference in four years.

“You just hope the momentum of the seven victories, and ending the season the way that we did with winning three straight, beating the number 6 team in the country, you know, kids in the area and kids that you’re recruiting, see that we’re on the rise. And you hope that the momentum of all that carries over, and makes you a better program moving forward,” Kellar said.

Kellar’s impressive first season in Glenville that included wins over two of the top three teams in the conference was somewhat of a surprise, especially after the way things looked at the beginning of the year.

“I talked to our Athletic Director this morning. He said at the spring game there were 41 kids he counted dressed. I don’t remember there being that many. But to go from 40-something kids, to a team that’s got a healthier roster and seven wins to show for it, we’re nowhere happy with where we’re at, but we’re happy with the direction we’re going,” said Kellar.

The head coach attributes the team’s great finish to his players buying in and solid recruiting. He also admits the ball bounced their way more times than it didn’t.

Check out this pick-six by @gopioneers Preseason All-American Dominic Cizauskas! Not only a pick-six, but a sack as well! The first of two INTs for a touchdown for Cizauskas tonight. Definitely should be considered for the #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/NAX1l1mtiy — Ryan Decker WBOY 12 News (@RDeckerWboy) October 4, 2019

But there’s no denying it was number 6 on the defensive side that led the Pioneers to their 7-4 finish.

“(Dominic Cizauskas is) the best defensive player in our conference. My opinion, he’s probably the best player in our conference. The thing that we’re going to miss with him is obviously his physical skills, and his leadership, and all that. But I really believe he just made our team feel better knowing he was on our football team,” Kellar said.

Cizauskas was named the MEC Defensive Player of the Year on Tuesday, ranking fourth in the nation in solo tackles and seventh in the country in total tackles.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a better single game performance than the game that he had against Fairmont State on Thursday night,” Kellar said.

Kellar and company won’t have Cizauskas moving forward.

But if his first year at Glenville State is any indication there will be more wins in the years to come under Kellar’s staff, as they look to lead the Pioneers to back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 2012-2013.