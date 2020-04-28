Kelley, Smith sign to continue athletic careers at collegiate level

WEST UNION, W.Va. – A pair of Doddridge County Bulldogs standouts signed to continue their careers at the next level Tuesday.

Bulldogs linebacker Austin Kelley said he’s never been the biggest player on the football field. Well, he will be now.

Kelley signed on Tuesday to join the Alderson Broaddus Sprint Football program.

Sprint football has a 185 lbs. weight limit, and Kelley will be near the max, and one of the largest players on the field.

He’s been through a lot. A knee injury that ended his junior football season early, an injury that derailed his junior baseball season, and now isn’t getting a senior baseball season due to COVID-19, either.

But Kelley will continue his athletic career, not only that, but he’ll be able to play and make an impact right away, and he’ll still have plenty of time for hunting and fishing.

“For the first time in my life, yeah. I mean, it’s pretty exciting. When I went up there everyone was like you’re huge. I mean, I’ve never, ever been told that before, especially for a linebacker, because you’ve got these kids that are like 220 pounds. And here I am like six foot, 180 pounds looking up to them. It’s just different,” Kelley said.

Gage Smith is also staying in-state, but heading up to the Northern Panhandle to compete in cross country and track & field for the Hilltoppers of West Liberty.

Smith was part of a championship track & field team his junior season for Doddridge County, and after competing for a Bulldogs unit that is always near the top of Single-A in both sports he feels ready for collegiate competition.

“I thought the coach seemed like a really good coach and he had a lot of good athletes on his team. I’m excited to be with them,” Smith.

Kelley and Smith are not the only Bulldogs athletes heading to college, there’s expected to be at least one more DCHS athlete committing in the coming days.