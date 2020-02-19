Kelley to play sprint football under Brad Jett

LOST CREEK, W.Va. – A South Harrison Hawk will once again be playing under head coach Brad Jett, this time for his new program at Alderson Broaddus University.

Ethan Kelley signed with the AB Sprint Football program today where he will be reunited with his former coach.

Sprint football may be new to Alderson Broaddus as it starts its second season in the fall, but coaching football is nothing new to Jett.

Jett spent 20 seasons as head coach for the Hawks and now adds a player who is familiar with his coaching style to his roster at AB.

Kelley played on the line both on offense and defense and looks to play O-line for the Battlers as well. He says the biggest difference in sprint football will be the speed of the game.

“Thee speed definitely… and the size. All of the kids are like the same because of the weight limit. so the size won’t be the factor, it will be like mainly the speed. After Ritchie County and the playoffs, I didn’t think about playing football ever again. And then Jett came and talked to me and I’m like I want to play again,” Kelley said.

Kelley also says he is excited to get started and one of his goals is to win more games than AB did last season.