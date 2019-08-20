Breaking News
Attention DirecTV customers, you no longer have WBOY-TV, click to find out more

Kendall announced as starting QB

Sports

by: Anjelica Trinone

Posted: / Updated:

The most anticipated decision of fall camp has finally arrived.

Head coach Neal Brown announced on Tuesday that Austin Kendall will be West Virginia’s starting quarterback for the 2019 season. The Oklahoma transfer gets the nod over returners Jack Allison and Trey Lowe, as well as newcomer Jarret Doege.

“It was clear after Friday night’s scrimmage he earned it. Jack Allison did do a great job and I want everybody to know I do believe in him,” Coach Brown said on the decision.

The official news comes just a few hours after Doege’s waiver was granted by the NCAA, making the Bowling Green transfer eligible for the upcoming season. Brown says that Doege will likely redshirt this season.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep 12 News

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories