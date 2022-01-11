Kenly Rogers continues to make big impact on Bees roster

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The East Fairmont girls basketball team found themselves ranked seventh in the AP rankings. That much in part to the efforts of sophomore point guard Kenly Rogers.

The Bees pride themselves on strong defense but their offense is certainly not lacking.

Rogers plays a big part in the Bees offense.

Most recently, although the Bees fell to Robert C. Byrd by one point, Rogers topped all scorers with 20 points in the game.

Rogers put up double-digits in multiple Bees contests so far this season.



“I just try to look for openings. I try not to force things. That’s one of the biggest things me and my coaches talked about is not forcing things, letting the game come to me. I try to look for open teammates, obviously, but just pressuring on defense opens up a lot of easy shots,”Rogers said.

Rogers touched on what her and her team will have to do in order to stay in the rankings and keep the wins coming.



“We’re going to have to stay together. We’re going to have to keep our heads in the game. Sometimes when we get down it’s easy to keep letting them bury it on us but I think one thing we showed at the RCB game was that we can get back into it. So if we can keep that intensity and that fight, I think we’ll be good,” Rogers said.

The Bees take on Lincoln tonight at 7:30.



