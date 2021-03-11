Kennedy drops 21, Byrd takes down Buckhannon-Upshur

TENNERTON, W.Va. – The Class-AAA No. 1 ranked Robert C. Byrd Eagles showed dominance in their win over Buckhannon-Upshur on Thursday.

It was a tight first quarter. Both RCB and BU got off to a fast start scoring wise.

The Bucs scored last in the first quarter to take the 15-14 lead.

It remained close early on in the second quarter until Byrd went on an 18-2 scoring run picking up a good lead into the halftime break.

Gavin Kennedy scored 18 points in the first half and 21 points to lead Robert C. Byrd.

Lamar Hurst had a big first half for the Bucs as well and finished with team-high 15 points.

Jeremiah King and Bryson Lucas also scored in double-figures for Byrd with 18 and 10 points respectively.

Robert C. Byrd kept the lead throughout the second half and won 64-42, the final score.