Kennedy drops 21, Byrd takes down Buckhannon-Upshur

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TENNERTON, W.Va. – The Class-AAA No. 1 ranked Robert C. Byrd Eagles showed dominance in their win over Buckhannon-Upshur on Thursday.

It was a tight first quarter. Both RCB and BU got off to a fast start scoring wise.

The Bucs scored last in the first quarter to take the 15-14 lead.

It remained close early on in the second quarter until Byrd went on an 18-2 scoring run picking up a good lead into the halftime break.

Gavin Kennedy scored 18 points in the first half and 21 points to lead Robert C. Byrd.

Lamar Hurst had a big first half for the Bucs as well and finished with team-high 15 points.

Jeremiah King and Bryson Lucas also scored in double-figures for Byrd with 18 and 10 points respectively.

Robert C. Byrd kept the lead throughout the second half and won 64-42, the final score.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories