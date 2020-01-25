Kennedy’s strong second half leads Eagles to victory over Buccaneers

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – No. 7 Robert C. Byrd defeated Big Ten foe Buckhannon-Upshur 57-46 Friday night.

The Eagles were led by Gavin Kennedy who scored a game high 21 points in the victory.

Early in the first quarter the Bucs were able build a slim lead thanks to a pair of buckets from Will McCauley.

McCauley finished the game with a team high 15 points for the Buccaneers.

Buckhannon’s last lead in the game was 7-5 as RCB responded with a 17-3 run to close out the first quarter.

B-U was able to battle back in the second quarter to trim the lead 30-25 at the half thanks in part to a slight size advantage inside.

However, the third quarter would be dominated by Kennedy, who scored 10 points to lead RCB.

Byrd led 50-35 at then end of the third quarter and was able to sustain the lead through the end of the game.

Aside from Kennedy, Khori Miles also had a big game for RCB as he finished with 16 points in the victory.