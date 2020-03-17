Kenzie Melko reflects on reaching 1,000 career points

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State’s Kenzie Melko became the 51st player in Falcons history to reach the 1,000 career-point mark in what his team’s season finale in the Mountain East Conference men’s basketball tournament semi-final against the University of Charleston.

The Morgantown-native reached the mark in his junior season at the collegiate level.

“It’s amazing accomplishment. I think it shows the work that I’ve put in over the years. It was something that I didn’t get to do in high school. So now, to be able to do it at the collegiate level is just …. It’s an honor,” Melko said.

Melko joins fellow former Mohigan, Rachel Laskody, as Fairmont State players to reach the mark this season.

And interestingly enough, neither reached the mark in their high school careers. But they have done so in college, and Melko has another season to continue to climb the Fairmont State scoring list.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, that game became the Fighting Falcons’ final game of the 2019-2020 season. While Melko reached the 1,000 point plateau, teammate and fellow junior Cole VonHandorf finished the season just three points shy of joining him in the 1,000 point club.

VonHandorf will in all likelihood hit the mark in next year’s season opener.