Kernell Borneo introduced as Fairmont State women’s soccer head coach

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State introduced its newest head coach on Thursday.

Kernell Borneo may originally be from the Barribean, and athletic director Greg Bamberger jokingly pointed out that Borneo doesn’t have a local accent, but he does have West Virginia roots.

Borneo played part of his college soccer career at West Virginia University, and his son, Elijah, was a standout at Morgantown High and now plays for the mountaineers, too.

Borneo now takes over the Fairmont State women’s soccer program, and spoke Thursday about hitting the ground running to get ready for this season.

“I sent out a packet for the girls that (told them) the expectations as a team, so they know the expectations coming in,” Borneo said. “The first practice is August fourth. I’m pretty excited because, based on the student athletes we have coming in and the players (we have now), we have a great young, exciting group to work with, and I’m looking forward to that.”

Borneo has plenty of coaching experience, and from a number of different levels. He also inherits a Fairmont State team that competed for the MEC title in 2019, after winning its division.

