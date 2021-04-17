Keyser sweeps double header against East Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Keyser Golden Tornado softball team took both games of their double header against East Fairmont on Saturday.

Keyser scored a couple big insurance runs late in Game 1, and went on to win by a score of 9-4.

Game 2 solely belonged to the Golden Tornado.

Keyser tallied eight runs in the top of the second inning to take a commanding 9-0 lead, tacked on three more runs in the top of the third, and kept East off the board in the bottom of the frame.

Keyser blanked the Bees, 12-0 in three innings to sweep the double header.