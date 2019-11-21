Khori Miles captains Class AA-A boys soccer first-team all-state team

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – It was no surprise when the Class AA-A boys soccer all-state teams were announced on Wednesday that the captain of the first-team came from Robert C. Byrd.

Khori Miles, who helped the Eagles get to the state tournament for the fourth year in a row, was voted as the captain for the first-time.

Miles was one of 11 players from the region that were selected as all-state players.

A full list of the all-state teams are as follows:

First Team

F — ­Khori Miles, RCB, sr. (captain)

F — Jacob Estep, Wheeling Central, sr.

F ­— Jaxson Haynes, Sissonville, soph

F ­— Wyatt Ervin, Sissonville, sr

M ­— Aiden Slusser, East Fairmont, sr

M — Ethan Gregory, Philip Barbour, soph

M —­ Wil Swan, Charleston Catholic, jr

M ­— David Kershner, Charleston Catholic, sr

D — ­Issac Branch, Fairmont Senior, jr.

D ­— Jacob Verno, Winfield, sr

D ­— Richard Smith, Winfield, sr

D ­— Isiah Williams, Bridgeport, sr

G ­— Nathan Lanham, Winfield, sr.

G ­— Erick Bevil, Shady Spring, sr

Utility —­ Jonas Branch, Fairmont Senior, jr

Utility ­— Carson Asbury, Scott, jr

Second Team

F ­— Braxton VanScoy, Winfield, jr

F — Lance Cerullo, East Fairmont, sr (Captain)

F ­— Anthony Atchison, Lewis County, sr

F ­— Zion Suddeth, Charleston Catholic, jr

M — ­Adam Veroski, Point Pleasant, jr

M — Austin Nestor, Wheeling Central, soph

M ­— Caleb Shipley, Philip Barbour, sr

M ­— Dustin Stuart, Herbert Hoover, jt

D ­— Justin Williams, Poca, jr

D ­— Aidan Gamble, RCB, jr

D ­— Peyton Hughes, Point Pleasant, sr

D ­— Seth Stilgenbauer, Fairmont Senior, sr

G ­— Jacob Clark, Oak Glen, jr

Utility —­ Briar Cessna, Frankfort, sr

Utility ­— Jericho Givens, Weir, sr

Utility — Ian Gillispie, Scott, jr.