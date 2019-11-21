Khori Miles captains Class AA-A boys soccer first-team all-state team

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – It was no surprise when the Class AA-A boys soccer all-state teams were announced on Wednesday that the captain of the first-team came from Robert C. Byrd.
Khori Miles, who helped the Eagles get to the state tournament for the fourth year in a row, was voted as the captain for the first-time.
Miles was one of 11 players from the region that were selected as all-state players.
A full list of the all-state teams are as follows:
First Team
F — Khori Miles, RCB, sr. (captain)
F — Jacob Estep, Wheeling Central, sr.
F — Jaxson Haynes, Sissonville, soph
F — Wyatt Ervin, Sissonville, sr
M — Aiden Slusser, East Fairmont, sr
M — Ethan Gregory, Philip Barbour, soph
M — Wil Swan, Charleston Catholic, jr
M — David Kershner, Charleston Catholic, sr
D — Issac Branch, Fairmont Senior, jr.
D — Jacob Verno, Winfield, sr
D — Richard Smith, Winfield, sr
D — Isiah Williams, Bridgeport, sr
G — Nathan Lanham, Winfield, sr.
G — Erick Bevil, Shady Spring, sr
Utility — Jonas Branch, Fairmont Senior, jr
Utility — Carson Asbury, Scott, jr
Second Team
F — Braxton VanScoy, Winfield, jr
F — Lance Cerullo, East Fairmont, sr (Captain)
F — Anthony Atchison, Lewis County, sr
F — Zion Suddeth, Charleston Catholic, jr
M — Adam Veroski, Point Pleasant, jr
M — Austin Nestor, Wheeling Central, soph
M — Caleb Shipley, Philip Barbour, sr
M — Dustin Stuart, Herbert Hoover, jt
D — Justin Williams, Poca, jr
D — Aidan Gamble, RCB, jr
D — Peyton Hughes, Point Pleasant, sr
D — Seth Stilgenbauer, Fairmont Senior, sr
G — Jacob Clark, Oak Glen, jr
Utility — Briar Cessna, Frankfort, sr
Utility — Jericho Givens, Weir, sr
Utility — Ian Gillispie, Scott, jr.