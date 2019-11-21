Khori Miles captains Class AA-A boys soccer first-team all-state team

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – It was no surprise when the Class AA-A boys soccer all-state teams were announced on Wednesday that the captain of the first-team came from Robert C. Byrd.

Khori Miles, who helped the Eagles get to the state tournament for the fourth year in a row, was voted as the captain for the first-time.

Miles was one of 11 players from the region that were selected as all-state players.

A full list of the all-state teams are as follows:

First Team

F — ­Khori Miles, RCB, sr. (captain)

F — Jacob Estep, Wheeling Central, sr.

F ­— Jaxson Haynes, Sissonville, soph

F ­— Wyatt Ervin, Sissonville, sr

M ­— Aiden Slusser, East Fairmont, sr

M — Ethan Gregory, Philip Barbour, soph

M —­ Wil Swan, Charleston Catholic, jr

M ­— David Kershner, Charleston Catholic, sr

D — ­Issac Branch, Fairmont Senior, jr.

D ­— Jacob Verno, Winfield, sr

D ­— Richard Smith, Winfield, sr

D ­— Isiah Williams, Bridgeport, sr

G ­— Nathan Lanham, Winfield, sr. 

G ­— Erick Bevil, Shady Spring, sr

Utility —­ Jonas Branch, Fairmont Senior, jr

Utility ­— Carson Asbury, Scott, jr

Second Team

F ­— Braxton VanScoy, Winfield, jr

F — Lance Cerullo, East Fairmont, sr (Captain)

F ­— Anthony Atchison, Lewis County, sr

F ­— Zion Suddeth, Charleston Catholic, jr

M — ­Adam Veroski, Point Pleasant, jr

M — Austin Nestor, Wheeling Central, soph

M ­— Caleb Shipley, Philip Barbour, sr

M ­— Dustin Stuart, Herbert Hoover, jt

D ­— Justin Williams, Poca, jr

D ­— Aidan Gamble, RCB, jr

D ­— Peyton Hughes, Point Pleasant, sr

D ­— Seth Stilgenbauer, Fairmont Senior, sr

G ­— Jacob Clark, Oak Glen, jr 

Utility —­ Briar Cessna, Frankfort, sr

Utility ­— Jericho Givens, Weir, sr

Utility — Ian Gillispie, Scott, jr.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter the Home For the Holidays Contest

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories