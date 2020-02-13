Khori Miles eclipses 1,000 point plateau, wins game at the line in 2OT win over FSHS

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont Senior Armory was roaring tonight as the No. 6 ranked Robert C. Byrd Eagles took on the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears.

Khori Miles scored his 1000th career point tonight in the second half and finished with 10 points.The game stayed close the entire game and all the way through the end of regulation as the score stayed tied at 51 into overtime.

Bryson Lucas with the slam dunk to put the Eagles up by four. Lucas scored a game-high 29 points tonight to lead RCB.

But Trey Washenitz hit two threes when they mattered most and that’s to tie the game back up at at 57 causing this one to head into double overtime.

Not too much scoring went on in the double OT, but Khori Miles at the line would be the deciding factor.

Miles misses his first shot but sinks his second to put RCB on top by one.The Polar Bears couldn’t score with the remaining 2.3 seconds and the Eagles take the one-point win 59-58, the final score.

Bill Bennett and company now on a 15-game winning streak.