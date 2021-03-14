Khori Miles makes college soccer debut, Battlers fall short to Bobcats

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Mountain East Conference college soccer is underway as the season is being played in the Spring due to the pandemic canceling the Fall season.

The Alderson Broaddus Men’s soccer team was in action on Sunday as they hosted Frostburg State.

The Bobcats got off to a good start and took advantage of a bad pass by the Battlers defense adn turned it into a goal by Will Macomber. Frostburg State led 1-0 early on.

AB answered within minutes. An over the top ball was played to the feet of Andres Melendez who took a touch and shot bottom left corner for the goal.

The game was all tied up at 1-1 at the halftime break.

Former Robert C. Byrd star forward and 2019 boys soccer Gatorade Player of the Year Khori Miles made his college soccer debut as he was subbed in the game during the second half.

Miles hasn’t seen the pitch since his last high school game with RCB.

He said it’s great to be back on the field with his teammates and he touched on what he personally worked on during the offseason.

“It feels really good. Despite the loss, I mean just getting back on the field as a team with my players feels very good. We can only hope that it’s only up from here, to be honest, and our next game is Wednesday, so. My touch, for sure, is one thing I worked on. Facing the goal and turning was a big thing I needed to work on too but it’s only up from here and I’m getting better everyday and so is the team,” Miles said.

In the second half, the Bobcats scored two unanswered goals for the 3-1 win over Alderson Broaddus.

Miles and the AB men’s soccer team face West Virginia Wesleyan at home this upcoming Wednesday.