Khori Miles named Gatorade Player of the Year

CHICAGO – The Gatorade Company announced that Robert C. Byrd’s Khori Miles is the West Virginia Boys Soccer Player of the Year.

This prestigious award honors Miles as the best boys soccer player in the state of West Virginia.

“I was pretty excited. I had just woken up and I looked at my phone and I had a bunch of notifications from my mom and a bunch of relatives. So yeah I was pretty excited. I mean it’s a crazy award to even get,” Miles said.

Miles tallied 55 goals and had 16 assists this past season where he also captained the first team All-State team.

He also led Byrd to the A-AA State finals game where the Eagles finished as runners up.

Miles says it means a lot knowing a banner with his name on it will hang in the halls of Robert C. Byrd High School forever.

“It means a lot to me. Just the awards that I get that get to stay in my high school it means a lot just because I want to do so much I mean I tried to do so much through my high school. So just for me to be able to have that banner in there forever is going to mean a lot,” Miles said.

In his high school career, Miles scored 149 goals and had 58 assists.

12 News asked Miles if he ever thought he would be named as the best soccer player in the state of West Virginia.

“For me, I never thought I would get an award like this or do things that I’m doing right now so it’s just a blessing that I’m really happy for,” Miles said.

Miles heads to Alderson Broaddus in the fall where he will play soccer with the Battlers.





