Kick it with the Colts: Lady Colts hold youth soccer camp

BELINGTON, W.Va. – The Philip Barbour girls soccer team is holding “Kick it with the Colts,” a youth soccer camp.

The camp kicked off on Wednesday and runs from 6-8 p.m. until Friday evening.

The Lady Colts and their coach, Blake Williams, are teaching kids ages 6-10 the soccer basics.

Senior midfielder Graylin Floyd said a camp like this is good for the community and the kids.

“We’ve been doing a lot of passing drills and making sure they’re getting a lot of touches on the ball and just working on their dribbling, just the basics. it’s a good thing to set an example for them for when they get older so they keep trying and strive to get better and it’s just a good thing to get them out and active,” Floyd said.

The Colts start their season August 2.

