Kieshawn Cottingham commits to WV Wesleyan

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior running back, Kieshawn Cottingham, announced his school of choice on Monday.

Cottingham announced via Twitter that he has committed to play football at West Virginia Wesleyan.

Cottingham helped Fairmont Senior win the Double-A championship this season, and was part of the 2018 Polar Bears title team, as well.

The senior running back scored four total touchdowns in the second round of this year’s playoffs against Independence, which earned him Honda Athlete of the Week honors.

Cottingham rushed for nearly 400 yards and five touchdowns this season, averaging over five yards per carry.

He also caught 24 passes for an additional 318 yards and three scores. He finished second on the team, this year, in total yards.