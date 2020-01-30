Kim Stephens earns 100th career victory

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- Not every basketball coach gets to put on their resume that they recorded 100 career wins.

But Kim Stephen’s of Glenville State Women’s Basketball is one of four.

Stephen’s recorded her 100th career win with the Pioneers win over Urbana last night.

She is one the fourth coach in Glenville State Women’s basketball history to earn 100 wins.

The Pioneers are now 11-2 in MEC action and 15-4 on the season. They’ll look to keep the wins coming starting with their next game at home against Notre Dame College on Feb. 1st.