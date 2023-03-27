HUNTINGTON, W.Va (WBOY) – After leading the Glenville State Lady Pioneers to back-to-back Division II Final Fours and a national championship, Kim Stephens is the next women’s basketball coach at Marshall.

The Parkersburg native was introduced as the new leader for the Thundering Herd on Monday, replacing Tony Kemper who departed for the same position at Central Arkansas.

She completes her tenure at Glenville State with a record of 191-24, including a 68-4 mark over the last two seasons.

Marshall athletic director Christian Spears said, “We have something really special at Marshall and sometimes, you find people who recognize that instantly. Kim Stephens is one who recognized it instantly and, as an athletic director, sometimes you recognize that a coach has something really special – a persona, a system, a set of core values, a personality filled with innate qualities that you absolutely know will lead to success. That’s what we have in Coach Stephens.”

Stephens takes over a team that finished 17-14 last season and includes a number of in-state standouts including Fairmont Senior all-stater Meredith Maier.

“Marshall has been my dream job for a long time and I am looking forward to continuing my career in my home state,” Stephens said. “Christian Spears and (Marshall President) Brad Smith are leading Marshall in the right direction and I am honored to be a part of it. I can’t wait to get to work.”

Stephens completes her tenure with the Lady Pioneers with NCAA tournament appearances in all four seasons, six Mountain East Conference championships and the 2022 NCAA Division II national championship.