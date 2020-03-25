Kim Stephens: Seniors end on positive note

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The abrupt end to the collegiate basketball season impacted many local teams including the Glenville State Pioneers.

Glenville State finished their season winning its third consecutive Mountain East Conference Championship.

This led them to an NCAA Tournament berth where they were unable to compete due to the tournament being canceled.

Although the three seniors on the Pioneers squad couldn’t see how far their success would take them in the tournament, head coach Kim Stephens says her seniors ended their careers in a way many collegiate athletes don’t get to.

“I did try and explain to them that they got to end their season and their career the way very very few college athletes get to. Their last memories of basketball will be cutting down a net and running around the gym floor and hugging each other and just being so excited and a lot of people have to end on a loss,” Stephens said.

Glenville State will not return two All-MEC honorable mention players, Emily Stoller and Ty Armstrong along with Blaize Burgess.

But the Pioneers have much to look forward to as they have players off the bench ready to become starters, potentially including Emily’s younger sister Abby Stoller.