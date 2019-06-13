Kinneman on Saylor: “He’s a genius”

GRANVILLE, W.Va. – The word around the Black Bears is that their new head coach is a genius.

That’s the word multiple players used to describe him at the team’s media availability Tuesday.

Outfielder Brett Kinneman went into detail about what makes the new skipper a “genius.”

“I think Drew obviously, he’s a genius when it comes to a lot of offensive stuff. He’s obviously devoted a lot of his work into the data and stuff like that. So it’s awesome to be around him, because he’s a great guy. Just pick his brain constantly about whatever it may be that you’re wanting to know some stuff about,” said Kinneman.

When asked what he thinks makes Saylor so knowledgeable about the game, the Black Bears second-year right fielder said it’s his passion for the sport.

“He’s super passionate about the way he delivers things. The way that he goes about explaining the data and stuff like that. He is a genius, but I’d say the passionate side of things is what I really think is cool. You can tell just by the way he talks about things that not only does he know it, but he really cares about it. And he cares about sharing it with the players and helping it to the betterment of all the guys,” said Kinneman.

The Black Bears season starts Friday at 7:05 against Mahoning Valley.

We will be live from Monongalia County Ballpark at six o’clock to preview Opening Day.