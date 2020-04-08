KJ McClurg commits to UNH mens basketball

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A long awaited commitment has finally been made by University’s KJ McClurg.

McClurg announced via Twitter that he committed to play D1 basketball at the University of New Hampshire.

The Wildcats gained a good one with the first team All-State player who averages 20.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per contest.

McClurg’s new team in the American East Conference will face opponents such as Stony Brook, Vermont, UMass Lowell, Albany and Hartford.

He is expected to sign his letter of intent within the next week.