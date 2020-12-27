KJ McClurg off to successful start in first season with D-1 University of New Hampshire

DURHAM, NH – University High School graduate, KJ McClurg, is in his first season of college basketball at the Division-I level.

McClurg did it all during his high school career: he helped University win its first basketball state championship; he was twice named an all-state player, while averaging more than 21 points per game during his junior and senior season; and was one of the main reasons the Hawks were well on their way to another state title when the sports world shut down in March.

Now, he’s a freshman and a key player for the New Hampshire Wildcats.

“First game, it was a lot different. You just wanted to get the jitters out. So, first game was definitely special for me,” said McClurg in a Zoom interview last week.

McClurg has started all three games for the Wildcats, who had their season temporarily put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Being a starter from the first game on was the goal from the jump.

“It was realistic to the point where I met my goal. I’m here right now, but that’s obviously not my end goal. It’s to keep getting better every day. And it really was another stepping stone in my career,” McClurg said.

The speed of the game, and the skill set of every player on the court, was evident in that first game against Keene State – the same game he scored the first points of his college career.

“Special. I’ll never forget it,” McClurg said when asked about his first college game. “But a lot of people don’t see the hours you put in. A lot of people don’t see the time you put in, even when no one’s there watching. It was special to me – wouldn’t forget it for anything.”

After scoring eight points in his college debut, McClurg scored a team-high 18 points his next time out, making a pair of threes and going a perfect 8-for-8 from the free throw line.

“Coach called a timeout and then he pulled us in the huddle, as was like, ‘We need someone to step up.’ You know, at the time, I was like I can’t do that, I’m a freshman. Coming out of the timeout I think I ended up hitting a three, got a foul on a three, and then I got fouled on a layup. And they called a timeout, and he was like ‘There we go. We needed that spark.’ It got my game going and it really made me realize that I can play at this level.” KJ McClurg

A conference championship and an NCAA Tournament bid are at the top of the goals list for McClurg, who knows everything he does now is the product of where he comes from.

“Growing up in Morgantown, I always knew that Morgantown was overlooked,” said McClurg. “People have always talked about West Virginians being alright, having a few athletes here and there, but I think athletes in West Virginia are very under-looked, and we can definitely play at the top levels. Putting on for the state, putting on for the county, putting on for the town that I’m from, I’m glad to do that and I love doing that.”

That was something both McClurg, and his high school teammate Kaden Metheny, who’s now at Bowling Green, talked about during their senior seasons at UHS. Showing that high school players from West Virginia can make an impact is a driving factor for both of them.

McClurg has gotten bigger, stronger, and faster, he says, since arriving in New Hampshire. He also says he’s a more confident player than he was a year ago, which, for those who’ve seen him play, is scary to think there’s still room for his game to grow.

New Hampshire, which had its last two games postponed due to the pandemic, returns to action shortly after Christmas for a pair of home games against Hartford. The first game will be televised on ESPN+, while the game scheduled for Monday, Dec. 28 will be televised on ESPN3.

Both games will tip off at 1 p.m.