Klingensmith collects save after save in Bridgeport’s shutout win over Philip Barbour

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Freshman keeper Keira Klingensmith certainly earned her stipes Thursday night.

The Bridgeport keeper collected save after save, keeping Philip Barbour off the board.

She also gave her team chances to get the win, which they did.

Bridgeport scored a pair of goals Thursday, one in the first half off the foot of Chloe Miller, and another in the second half off the foot of Gabby Reep.

Behind those two goals, and a great play in net by Klingensmith, Bridgeport picked up a 2-0 win over the Colts.

The win extended the Indians winning streak to ten straight games.