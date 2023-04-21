MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) – The end of the school year is nearly here and with college decisions being made for seniors across north central West Virginia, the top athletes around are choosing what’s next for them.

Another standout put pen to paper today.

Kyle Knight has been a fixture in the rise of Trinity Christian’s soccer program over the last handful of years and he’s aiming to continue his high school success in college.

He’ll get that opportunity at Westminster College, a place where he found the right fit on and off the field.

After playing roles all over the pitch for the warriors, it’s the style the Titans play that garnered his interest the most.

“My recruiting process started kind of later than it probably did for most others and what drew me to Westminster was I liked the campus. I liked the coach I like the style of play. That’s one of the main reasons I decided on Westminster. I liked their style of play the best,” he said.

Knight joins a Westminster men’s soccer program that finished with a 9-6-3 record last season and finished fifth in the Presidents Athletic Conference.