Knights roll past Mountaineers

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Liberty Mountaineers 1978-79 boys basketball team was honored at the start of the Preston against Liberty game Friday night.

Preston came out strong with Nick Smith going hard to the basket for the score.

But a shot from downtown by Cole Holden and a layup from Jordan Jones ties the game at 12 in the first quarter.

Not one, but two three balls by Austin Metheny pull the Knights up by three for the lead heading into the second quarter.

Preston went on to beat the Mountaineers 76-52, the final score.