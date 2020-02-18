Knockout with Jaidyn & Jarrod West

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Notre Dame High School is home to a father and son duo on the hardwood.

Jarrod West coaches son Jaidyn, and the No. 6 Irish.

So we thought what better way to interview both at the same time, and have some fun, than play some ball?

The two played knockout, and then answered questions from our Abbie Backenstoe.

Among other things, Jaidyn had this to say when asked about playing for his dad.

“It’s good and bad having him as your coach but I mean it’s awesome to have him as my dad and always helping me on and off the floor to be the best person I can be. He’s helped me the most with leadership like for me to step up in that leadership role. And I need to do a better job of taking that step and moving into it. And it’s mainly that and to be a good teammate.”