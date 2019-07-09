Koenig and Fairmont State looking at past, future and present

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The 13th head coach in Fairmont State men’s basketball history isn’t looking ahead just yet.

Right now, Tim Koenig living in the here and now. Worried more about establishing relationships with the players that will make up this year’s roster, instead of worrying about how many he’ll lose to graduation after the season.

That number is zero, by the way. There are zero seniors listed on the roster. Though, the roster is made up of a pair of redshirt-juniors, four juniors and four sophomores.

It means Koenig will have at least two seasons with everyone on his first Fairmont State Falcons squad. But he’s not ready to look ahead at that yet.

“Naturally you want to look ahead. I’m just enjoying what’s going on here and being able to get rocking and rolling come the fall. And let the chips fall where they may. Right now it’s get to know guys better. It’s one thing to coach against them. But I just need to keep building those relationships, and continue to get to know guys better this summer.” Tim Koenig, Fairmont State men’s basketball head coach

And while Koenig is living in the present, Director of Athletics Chad Fowler took a look at the past when introducing the new head coach Monday, and he feels good about his hire.

“We’ve had a couple of banners hung. But we knew we needed to find the right guy. And I can tell you right now with full confidence we found the right guy in coach Tim Koenig,” Fowler said.

Koenig is the second new basketball coach that Fowler and Fairmont State have introduced this year, welcoming new women’s basketball head coach Stephanie Anderson in May.

When asked on Monday, Koenig said he’d be finalizing his coaching staff over the next few days.

After that, he’ll have to look into the future a little bit, getting ready for the first game he’ll coach after walking in through the home tunnel, something he said felt really good when he walked through on Monday.