Kotchman becomes all-time leading scorer in MEC history, leads Falcons over Bobcats

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State women’s basketball standout guard Sierra Kotchman reached yet another major milestone in her career in the Falcons win over Frostburg State.

Kotchman dropped 26 points and that performance led her to be named the all-time leading scorer in Mountain East Conference women’s basketball history.

She also became the third Fairmont State women’s basketball player to score above 2,000 career points.

Kotchman said she never goes into the game looking to break a record, she just wants to help her team win, but said it feels good to see all of her hard work pay off.

“I’ve worked my entire life for basketball. I mean I’ve put so much hard work and dedication and sacrifice into the game in every aspect of my life. It’s my passion and I love it and I want to do whatever I can to be the best at it,” Kotchman said.

It was senior day at Joe Retton Arena as the women’s basketball program honored two seniors in Presley Tuttle and Erin Danik.

Tuttle scored seven points and Danik scored 4 points on their senior day.

The Falcons led by 24 points at halftime and never lost the lead in the game, Fairmont State went on to win 97-53.

Other Falcons who scored in double-figures include Jertaya Hall with 18 points, Katy Darnell with 12 and Jalen Gibbs with 12 points.