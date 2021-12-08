Kotchman breaks another record as Fairmont State defeats Concord

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State improves to 6-2 on the season after a 93-84 win over Concord.

The Falcons led 47-38 at the halftime break but Concord gave Fairmont State a run for their money in the second half.

Concord brought the score within one point before the Falcons started to pull away for good in the fourth quarter.

Senior Sierra Kotchman broke the Fairmont State all-time field goals made record in the game.

Kotchman led the Falcons with 22 points, Alyssa DeAngelo added 20, Kamrin Weimer scored 15, Bre Wilson scored 11 and Katy Darnell finished with 10 points.

Fairmont State forced 18 turnovers and only turned over the ball seven times.

Falcons head coach Stephanie Anderson touched on her teams grittiness in this game.

“I thought each and every night these girls have been gritty. They’ve been tough and that’s something that I’m extremely proud of. Day in and day out when people don’t see them, they only see them on game night and these girls are working extremely hard and they’re bringing that grit every single day to practice and it’s paying off for them in the games,” Anderson said.

The Falcons are back in action on Saturday away at Glenville State.