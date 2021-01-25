Kotchman, Johnson hit career milestones; Fairmont State women blowout visiting Davis & Elkins

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Monday night’s dominating victory by the Fairmont State women’s basketball team was important in a number of different ways.

For Fairmont State, as a team, the first half was certainly the Fighting Falcons’ best half of basketball so far this season, as they led 60-25 at the break, leading by 27 in the first quarter.

Individually, Monday night’s performances by Sierra Kotchman and Davis & Elkins’ Jamiyah Johnson helped them both rise up the ranks of their programs’ all-time scoring lists.

Johnson tallied her 1,000th career point at the free throw line in the third quarter. Not only that, but she scored 14 of her team-high 24 points in that period.

Meanwhile, Kotchman, who scored her 1,500th career point last season as a junior, needed 24 points to tie Kara Morris for fifth place on the Fighting Falcons all-time scoring list. The senior scored a game-high 28 points, moving past Morris for fifth place, and is now within striking distance of third and fourth place.

“It takes a lot of hard work, a lot of discipline, you know, the days when you really don’t feel like going and working out. Those days, going out, getting runs in, getting a lot of shots up, doing whatever it takes to be successful,” said Kotchman when asked about the work she’s put in to reach this point.

Fairmont State's Sierra Kotchman continued to climb up the @FairmontWbb scoring list on Monday.

Kotchman scored a game-high 28 points, moving into 5th place in program history with 1⃣,7⃣7⃣5⃣ career points. @fsfalcons @SierraKotchman @NCAADII pic.twitter.com/bFpQ1AysPc — Ryan Decker (@RDeckerWboy) January 26, 2021

“That was one of my goals coming in (to college),” said Johnson. “I’m thankful for my teammates, my family, my friends, coaches who I’ve had before, who’ve brought me here and who got me here. I’m excited! Last year I just had that spark. It was like, I was doing things I didn’t even know I could do, and then it brought me here.”

Johnson becomes the 23rd player in program history to reach the 1,000 point mark.

Jamiyah Johnson became the 23rd player in @Senator_WBB program history to reach 1⃣,0⃣0⃣0⃣ career points.

Johnson scored 24 points, including 14 in the third quarter, and grabbed 18 rebounds Monday night for D&E. @SenatorNation @NCAADII pic.twitter.com/j1MrawiLgz — Ryan Decker (@RDeckerWboy) January 26, 2021

Johnson’s double-double effort wasn’t enough, though, as Fairmont State jumped out to a 27-point lead by the end of the first quarter.

The Fighting Falcons led by 35 at halftime, and by as many as 41 points in the game, winning by a final score of 100-60.

Five different Fairmont State players finished the game in double-figures, scoring wise, led by Kotchman. Jalen Gibbs and Alyssa DeAngelo each tallied 17 points.

Kotchman is now 28 points shy of Hailey Garrett for 4th place in program history (1,803 pts), and 31 points shy of Vicki Huffman for 3rd place (1,806).

Both teams return to action on Wednesday. Fairmont State hosts Concord, while Davis & Elkins is on the road at Alderson Broaddus.