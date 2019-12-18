Days
Kotchman leads Fairmont State women past Wayne State

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont State women’s basketball team didn’t get off to a great start offensively Wednesday afternoon.

But following a timeout, Sierra Kotchman got the Falcons’ offense going.

Kotchman helped jump start a quick 9-0 run that put Fairmont State in the lead late in the first quarter, and kept that scoring pace, finishing with 32 points on seven made three-pointers in the 84-73 win.

The Fairmont State defense came to play, especially in the first quarter, when the Falcons picked up five charging violation calls against the Warriors in the first five minutes of action.

Wednesday was the final game prior to the winter break for Fairmont State, which won’t play again until January 8.

