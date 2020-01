FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Sierra Kotchman dominated once again Wednesday night.

The 1,000-point scorer tallied a game-high 29 points in Fairmont State’s 102-69 win over West Virginia State.

Kotchman knocked down eight 3 pointers in the game.

She was joined by three other Fighting Falcons players who finished the game in double figures.

Kamrin Weimer buried six triples. Fairmont State hit 18 shots from beyond the arc as a team.