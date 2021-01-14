Kotchman’s 30 pts not enough to surpass West Liberty

FAIRMONT, W.Va.- Stephanie Anderson and the Fairmont State Falcons took the court for the first time this season as they hosted the West Liberty Hilltoppers.

West Liberty took control of the game immediately after scoring 11 unanswered points.

The Falcons crept up on the West Liberty lead but the Hilltoppers kept the lead at 16-14 at the end of the first quarter.

Katy Darnell’s mid-range jumper gave the Falcons the 18-16 lead, their first lead in the game during the second quarter.

But the Hilltoppers were too much to handle as they led 34-29 at the halftime break.

West Liberty’s Audrey Tingle had a huge game finishing with a double-double 19 points and 15 rebounds along with seven assists.

Sierra Kotchman stole the show for the Falcons scoring game-high 30 points. That’s half of Fairmont’s total points. No other Falcon scored in double-digits.

“I mean my shots weren’t falling early so I just tried to take it to the rim, get some and ones, get to the foul line and that’s where I started off.,” Kotchman said.

West Liberty didn’t give up the lead in the second half and won 70-60.

“I mean I just think the excitement, the energy and all of the positivity today has been fantastic from all of the kids and I mean that’s what it’s all about. As far as on the floor obviously we couldn’t throw it in the ocean for shooting. To be expected, you know, they’ve been off for quite some time. But as far as the first game back I’m extremely proud of them. I think there’s a lot of areas for us to grow, for us to improve,” Anderson said.

Kotchman agreed it was great to be back on the court.

“We were super excited and blessed to be able to be on the court today. Obviously taking eight days off, I mean I don’t want to make excuses for us, but it wasn’t the ideal position for us but we’ll be fine,” Kotchman said.