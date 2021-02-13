Kotchman’s 38 points not enough as Cardinals down Falcons

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont State women’s basketball program fell to a 3-8 record after an 87-82 loss to Wheeling on Saturday.

Despite the loss, senior guard Sierra Kotchman reached yet another milestone in her college basketball career scoring career-high 38 points against the Cardinals.

Freshman guard Alyssa DeAngelo also had a fantastic day on the court scoring 23 points, the most she’s scored this season.

Katy Darnell tallied 10 points for the Falcons.

Lily Ritz and the Cardinals were too much for the Falcons despite the close fourth quarter.