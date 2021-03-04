Krinov leads Minutemaids over Mountaineers in first win of the season

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

SOUTH WESTON, W.Va. – The Minutemaids of Lewis County High School opened up their season in a home game against Liberty.

Both teams struggled to score early on in the first quarter.

Gracie Dodd gave Liberty its first lead of the game after a made three-pointer.

Dodd scored 15 points to lead the Mountaineers.

Then, Olivia Krinov went to work for the Minutemaids and gave them a lead they never lost.

Krinov scored 18 points to lead Lewis County.

The Minutemaids led 26-10 at the haftime break and went on to win 53-26 to record their first win in their season debut.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories