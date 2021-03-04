Krinov leads Minutemaids over Mountaineers in first win of the season

SOUTH WESTON, W.Va. – The Minutemaids of Lewis County High School opened up their season in a home game against Liberty.
Both teams struggled to score early on in the first quarter.
Gracie Dodd gave Liberty its first lead of the game after a made three-pointer.
Dodd scored 15 points to lead the Mountaineers.
Then, Olivia Krinov went to work for the Minutemaids and gave them a lead they never lost.
Krinov scored 18 points to lead Lewis County.
The Minutemaids led 26-10 at the haftime break and went on to win 53-26 to record their first win in their season debut.