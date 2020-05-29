Kristi Kiefer helped pioneer one of the first Acrobatics and Tumbling Programs in the country

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University was one of the first five schools in the country to start a collegiate acrobatics and tumbling program.

The sport started to emerge nearly 10 years ago as a group of head coaches got together for multiple meetings and the developing moment of acro and tumbling began.

Fairmont State head coach Kristi Kiefer was along for the ride since the very beginning.

“We started from scratch, we started from the very beginning. And it kind of molded into what it is today. We knew that we wanted to help create a sport by females for females, which is what we were very successful in doing,” Kiefer said.

So, you could say the Fighting Falcons have one of the founding mothers of acro and tumbling as their leader.

And it shows. The Falcons showed a lot of success, recently winning their first Mountain East Conference Championship in 2019. They were on the right track to repeat this year starting the season 4-0, before spring sports were canceled.