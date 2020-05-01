Kylie Saltis inks with Penn State Fayette women’s basketball

LOST CREEK, W.Va. – One South Harrison Hawk officially becomes a Nittany Lion as Kylie Saltis inks with the Penn State Fayette Women’s basketball program.

Saltis recently earned a spot on South Harrison High School’s 1000 point scorer list this past basketball season.

She says Penn State Fayette was the first school to reach out to her with interest in her talent on the hardwood and after talking to a few more schools, she settled in with PSU.

“Well they were the first people to contact me and reach out to me and then after I started getting in contact with them I had other places reach out to me and stuff but they just made it feel like

home,” Saltis said.

The senior says on her new court she will be available as a shooting guard or point guard, whichever spot the team needs filled.

Saltis likes the idea of attending small college after spending the last four years at a small high school.