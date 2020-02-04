Kylie Saltis tallies 1,000th career point in SHHS loss to Grafton

GRAFTON, W.Va. – South Harrison senior Kylie Saltis needed just two points to join the 1,000 point club entering Monday night’s game against Grafton.

Saltis was held scoreless for the first 12 minutes of the game, but was fouled driving in the lane with 3:01 on the clock in the second quarter.

Saltis went a perfect 2-for-2 at the line, registering points Nos. 999 and 1,000 for her career, joining a very select group in South Harrison Hawk history.

(*Note: The exact number of 1,000 point scorers in SHHS history was not known at the time this article was published, though the number is believed to be five or fewer.)

Saltis scored seven points in the game, standing at 1,005 for her career when the game ended.