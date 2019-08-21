Black Bears’ Junker talks reaction to being named NYPL All-Star

GRANVILLE, W.Va. – Wednesday night in New York, Cameron Junker and the three other West Virginia Black Bears players selected as All-Stars, will be competing in the 2019 New York-Penn League All-Star game.

First pitch is scheduled for 7 o’clock.

I was able to catch up with Junker on Monday about what it means to be an All-Star, and this is what he had to say about his reaction to learning he had been selected.

“It was unbelievable. Drew called me into his office and told me, and I was overwhelmed with happiness. You always set out for it to be a goal, but with so many good arms, and so many good players in the league, you never really expect … well, you expect your name to be called, but you never really think it’s actually going to happen,” Junker said.

Junker leads the Black Bears with a 4-0 record on the mound this season.

We will have an update on the Black Bears’ all-stars Wednesday night at 11 o’clock.