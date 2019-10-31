Lacy on Mohawk Bowl: “It’s fun”

Enter to win a trip to a live recording of the Mel Robbins Show

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Mohigans head coach Matt Lacy is extremely familiar with the Mohawk Bowl.

Now preparing to coach in it once again this week, he acknowledged that it’s a rivalry game where, as the saying goes, you ‘throw the records out the windows when these two teams get together.’

As fierce as the rivalry can be, he says it’s fun, too.

“It’s fun, like I said, to experience what it means to the community, what it means to these players, especially today with social media. So many of these guys are friends off the field. To have those bragging rights for these guys year around is just important,” Lacy said.

Morgantown travels to University Friday night for the annual matchup.

The game gets started at 7:30.

12 Sports will be live from the field before the game.

We’ll also have comments from Hawks coach John Kelley coming up tonight at 11 o’clock.

