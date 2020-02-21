Lady Bees complete comeback, defeat Grafton in OT

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – East Fairmont defeated Grafton in 63-61 in overtime Thursday night.

Grafton, led by Meredith Maier, controlled most of the first half in this one.

The Lady Bearcats led 25-18 at the halftime break.

East Fairmont would start to claw back into the game in the third quarter, led by Kianna Casuccio and Somer Stover.

At the 7:49 mark in the fourth quarter, East was able to take their first lead since early in the first quarter thanks to a Casuccio and-one.

This one remained close throughout the remainder of the fourth quarter coming down to Grafton possession with nine seconds left with the game tied at 52.

The Lady Bearcats were unable to find an open look, which sent the game into overtime.

East Fairmont was able to lead for most of the overtime period and eventually came away with a 63-61 victory.

Maier was the leading scorer in the game with 29 points.

Stover led the Bees with 21 points in the victory.