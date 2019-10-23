Lady Bucs score in OT to move onto Sectional Finals

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WVI) - West Virginia football has released its full schedule for the 2020 season, which features seven home dates for the Mountaineers.

The Mountaineers kick their season off on Sept. 5 against Florida State at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game. They then head home for a pair of non-conference games against Eastern Kentucky (Sept. 12) and Maryland (Sept. 19.