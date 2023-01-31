WEST UNION, W.Va (WBOY) – The Doddridge County Lady Bulldogs basketball team is ranked #2 in Class A this week, coming off of wins against a potential state tournament team in Pendleton County and the team that eliminated them from last year’s state tournament, Webster County.

This stretch of the schedule was intentionally placed with the postseason just a few weeks away and the Bulldogs passed both tests.

“We knew these were probably going to be state tournament teams. They did an excellent job. They were extremely focused in on what we needed to do defensively and that created a lot of offense for us,” head coach Lisa Cheeseman said.

The win over the Lady Highlanders was especially cathartic with Webster County ranked one spot ahead of Doddridge County at the time on Saturday and being the team that ended the Bulldogs’ season in Charleston a year ago.

That performance proves that Doddridge County has put it together on and off the court at just the time it needs to.

“This is peak time, and we had a little bit of a sad ending last year and I think that’s on our minds every time we step on the court, so they were ready to go tonight,” Cheeseman said.

The Doddridge County girls’ basketball team continues its quest for a return to the state tournament with three major dates coming up including a meeting with Gilmer County tomorrow night, a trip to the Par Mar Stores Shootout at West Virginia State next Tuesday and the LKC Night of Champions next week.